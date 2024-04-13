Clacton Sands Baby Loss Support Group held its charity golf day and evening on April 1 at Clacton Golf Club.

The event saw 74 golfers taking part in playing golf to raise money for the charity.

People were invited to play 18 holes of golf for £10.

Maria Gormley, Sands founder, said: "We are absolutely over the moon, blown away by the kindness and generosity of so many.

"It was a brilliant day and evening, a great time was had by all, I'm not sure when I will come back down to earth."

Part of the event saw a cake sale with items donated by Marks and Spencer, a performance by the singer Kate Basset as well as a raffle.

Maria said: "It was a huge success and an amazing £3,976.05 was raised after a wonderful day of golf alongside a musical evening meal, raffle and cake sales.

"The amount raised could fund the training and development of two new befrienders, enabling so many more bereaved parents to access peer-to-peer support when they need it the most."

Sands, the non-profit organisation, was established by Maria Gormley, whose daughter Laura was stillborn at 36 weeks.

The group aims to assist and provide guidance to individuals who have experienced the loss of a baby.

Maria continued: "We had some wonderful local sponsors for our charity golf day, a very special thank you to Pinnacle Group, Kat Marketing, Red Rock Estate Agency, Quality Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Ltd and Hayward Moon Property Lawyers for their kindness and support."