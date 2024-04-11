Chloe Meadows' partner, who is 36 and has asked to remain anonymous, was cycling in Cloes Lane, Clacton, at about 1.10am on Tuesday.

Suddenly two cars pulled over in front of him before the drivers, who he did not know, eerily started to approached him.

As he rode off, five men decamped from their cars and started to intimidatingly chase him down the road.

Police - Essex Police are investigating the matter (Image: PA) (Image: PA)

Thankfully, the man managed to escape unharmed but has been left frightened and now worried about possible confrontations happening in the future.

Chloe said: “They had left the car in the middle of the road then minutes later they slowly drove down our road looking for him.

"We then saw them several times speeding up and down Cloes lane with one taillight out.

"Five police cars were searching for them but I know most people have Ring door bells so I'm praying someone comes forward with any sort of footage.

“My partner is not a small man, he's 6ft 4in so the fact that they were not intimidated is worrying."

After positing the incident online to raise awareness, Chloe reported it to Essex Police officers, who have now launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: “We are currently investigating an incident in Clacton where a man was chased by a group of men.

“The victim was cycling at about 1:30am on Cloes Lane when a group of at least five men pulled up next to him in a car before getting out and chasing him.



“The victim was not injured but left shaken.



“Officers attended the scene quickly for searches. No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing. “

The incident comes just weeks after a man was arrested in Old Road, Clacton, after a man suffered stab wounds - also during the early hours of the morning.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm while a man in his 30s had to be taken to hospital.