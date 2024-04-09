John Coates had been on bail at his mother’s address in Clacton when he “started kicking off” and jumping on an electronic monitoring device given to him by the courts so police could track his whereabouts.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday how Coates, of Beach Way, Jaywick, started smashing a up a £400 TV at his mother’s address in Clacton.

Coates’ mother then went next door to her daughter’s address to call the police, whilst Coates left the house and got behind the wheel of a car.

Prison - John Coates appeared via video link from HMP Chelmsford (Image: Newsquest)

He then crashed the car and was taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

There, he verbally abused a hospital nurse by saying “You are not monitoring me - **** off you s**g”.

A member of the public, who had just lost a family member, then went over to Coates to tell him to calm down and stop swearing, the court heard.

Coates, a 40-year-old painter and decorator, appeared in court via video link from HMP Chelmsford to admit two charges of criminal damage and one charge of using abusive words to cause alarm or distress.

Caroline Woodley, defending, said: “Coates had sustained a fractured nose, ankle, ribs, and toes [from the vehicle collision].

“He was waiting to be seen when he directed this language mainly towards the police and partly towards the nursing staff.

“He says he does not recall what he said because he had been drinking at that stage.

Defence - the court heard how medication combined with alcohol had an adverse effect on Coates's behaviour (Image: Newsquest)

“He had been prescribed medication and the combination of that with drink adversely affected him.

“He is a self-employed painter and decorator and is trying to build up that business.”

Chair of the bench Kati Greenwood sentenced Coates to a one-year community order consisting of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Coates, who was sentenced to a one-year restraining order to keep him away from his mother, must also pay £50 to replace the electronic tag, costs of £205, and a £269 surcharge.