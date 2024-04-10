Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, first applied to redevelop its outdoor recreation area and introduce 24 static caravans to replace 43 touring pitches in 2022.

The blueprints suggested the refurbishment of the existing MUGA, a new adventure and tots play area, a new outdoor laser quest zone, and a new “safari” themed activities area.

An adventure golf space, high ropes course, arts and crafts den, bungee trampolines, a stage with covered seating and more were suggested to make the park more attractive.

The planning statement said: “This application will not only help meet the increased demand on site but also increase the offer of activities available to holiday guests and improve the attractiveness and desirability of the High Grange Holiday Park as a holiday destination.

“The proposals respond to visitor needs and also assist the surrounding area which will benefit economically from the overall development.”

Residents of the neighbouring properties, however, were not happy with the proposals, with many fearing it could cause more disturbances during the peak holiday season.

One said: “Having the children’s park so close to our gardens means that we already have to endure children screaming at 11pm at night, in the summer months it can become unbearable.

“Making this area bigger is going to mean more noise.”

Another resident added: “I understand Highfields plays a big part in revenue for the council, but the privacy and comfort of local people should not be affected to any great degree by new projects.

“This I can see will affect our road greatly with noise and disruption from shouting, screaming, swearing and music.”

Following the objections, a noise assessment was undertaken at the park, which ruled the noise was not sufficient enough to impact the application being approved.

Bosses at Tendring Council have now given the application the green light for the works to start.

The park has stated in a reviewed planning statement the new activities “will only be carried out between 9am to 6pm, and are considered no more noisy than the existing adventure play area in this location”.