St Helena Hospice, in High Street, Walton, opened its doors to the public last week with Saunders, the St Helena mascot, in attendance.

The new store has hundreds of second-hand and preloved items on sale, from clothes and shoes to puzzles and books.

New items such as greeting cards and balls of yarn are also available to buy.

Store - The front of the charity shop (Image: Newsquest)

Since opening, hundreds of residents and visitors to the town have flocked to check out the new shop, with many enjoying a positive experience.

Amanda Heather, one of the customers, said: "I love the charity shop, I think it's a brilliant addition to the area.

"I'm sure I will be popping back in from time to time to see if there is anything else I would like to buy."

Colourful - Samantha Tovey taking a look at the donated shirts (Image: Newsquest)

Concentrating - Amanda Heather taking a look at the dresses (Image: Newsquest)

Due to the store currently being full to capacity, it is not accepting donations, but will resume taking on preloved items from April 15.

Sam Aspinall, the manager of the store, said: "It has been amazing and we have had some really good feedback.

"The shop is brilliant for the community and we have been really busy.

"We are not taking any donations at the minute as we are full of stock, however, we will have more space and the capacity for donations next week."

The shop will be open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 5pm.