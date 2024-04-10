Clacton Pier entered the regional final of the Muddy Stilettos Awards in the category of best family attraction.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said the team is grateful to everyone who has voted so far.

“We are now proudly through to the regional final due to our loyal customers and fans who took the time to choose us as their favourite family attraction,” he added.

“However, none of the original votes count and the whole process starts again and we need your continued support if we are to be regional winners.

“If you love Clacton Pier please get behind us and remember it is also valuable recognition for the town. Awards such as this help to pull in the visitors and are important for our tourism.

“Please vote for us by the deadline if you want us to win.”

Other contestants are Barleylands Farm Park in Billericay, Call of the Wild Zoo in Wickford, Colchester Zoo and Gemma’s Farm in Braintree.

Votes need to be cast online until April 18 and the winners will be announced on May 2.

Those successful will enter the national final of the coveted accolade which is open to lifestyle businesses.