The Little Pals Childrens Centre Nursery, in Jaywick Lane, achieved ‘Good’ in all sections, with the inspectors sharing a positive view of the school.

The watchdog said: “Staff speak highly of the opportunities they have to enhance their knowledge and skills, for example, through training and in-house information-sharing.”

Bus - The nursery has three busses which are driven by volunteers (Image: Little Pals Nursery)

The report also highlighted the community engagement of the nursery, including the community fridge, where struggling families can pick up needed essentials.

“Partnerships with parents are strong," the report added.

"The management team and staff support the whole family, for example, by hosting communal food distribution and the communal fridge where parents can make use of excess food, such as milk.”

Managing director Gill Smith said: “Of course we had hoped for an ‘Outstanding’ but even the ‘Good’ result of the inspection is a very good result for us.

“I think what really sets us apart is our flexibility.

"We offer an early start in the morning but we also want to support parents in their daily life by making it convenient for them to bring and pick up their children when they can.”

Good - The nursery has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted (Image: Little Pals Nursery)

Staff have been advised by Ofsted to learn from each other to unify the implementation of the curriculum and further focus on mathematical understanding to support youngsters in their learning.