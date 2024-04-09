David Hilton will partake in the full-day commemoration, titled Colours of Time, which will run from 11am to 4pm on April 20, with proceeds going to The Robin Cancer Trust.

The Clacton Shopping Village is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Mr Hilton said: "When the shopping village opened, it was something new and exciting that was happening in the town.

"What's lovely about working here is that although it has gone through several changes over the years it's always retained a village feel and sense of community.

"We seem to get a lovely blend of customers of all ages and I've had some great relationships with them - it's almost like a social club here."

A copy of the Clacton Gazette will be placed in time capsule and there'll be an opportunity for attendees to become part of the village's history by placing small items of personal or community significance inside the time capsule for future generations to rediscover.

In addition to this, there will be a community art project during which a mural will be created to capture the essence of the shopping village's journey over the past quarter-century.

Musicians and buskers will provide live music throughout the day, underscoring the wealth of talent within the community.

A photographer will capture the day's events and his photographs will be preserved in the time capsule.

Leanne Pfrang, the operations manager for Clacton Shopping Village, supports Mr Hilton's sentiment.

She said: "Clacton Shopping Village is a real success story that's bucking the trend in retail with no shortage of enquiries for space and when retailers come to Clacton, they are always pleased with what they see here.

"It's busy, vibrant and plays a major part in the economy of the town and surrounding area with over 250 people employed here in what is a real shopping hub."

For those interested in learning more about the event or Clacton Shopping Village, visit their official page at clactonshoppingvillage.com.