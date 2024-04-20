The Clacton Coastal Academy in Pathfields Road hosted its annual careers fair, where more than 60 visitors from enterprises, educational institutions and organisations from the area engaged with pupils.

According to the school, more than 1,200 students from Year 7 to 13 attended to learn more about their future prospects.

The fair aimed to showcase various career opportunities and allowed students to network with professionals while understanding the necessary skills and experience for success.

Fair - Law firm Ellisons Solicitors introduced students to their business (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

Assistant principal Laura Leatherby was grateful to all the businesses, colleges and universities attending.

She said: "Hosting more than 60 visitors from both the local business community and national careers sectors was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn about the vast opportunities awaiting them.

Industries - Students were able to learn more about the work in a wide range of industries (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

“Such events are at the heart of our strategy to educate our students about the various paths they can take and inspire them towards a remarkable future.

“It was incredibly rewarding to see our students leave the fair filled with enthusiasm and ideas for their career paths."

University - Several universities and colleges attended the careers fair in Clacton (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

A strong focus was put on providing students with hands-on experience, with many exhibitors challenging students to undertake practical experiences.