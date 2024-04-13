Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have published the House Price Report, which was produced using data from the Office for National Statistics.

It found the average UK house price is £280,649. But what about specifically in Essex?

Harwich, and the CO12 postcode, has been revealed as the cheapest area in the county to buy a property with an average house price of £249,374.

In Clacton a home is likely to set you back £272,682, while in Colchester the average property costs £359,429.

Living in mid Essex is said to be a little bit pricier, with the average home on the market in Braintree selling for £371,244 and in Halstead for £361,815.

To live in Epping, you will have to fork out as much as £639,203.

Blackmore and the CM4 postcode is the most expensive area in Essex, with an average house price of £834,530.

Burnley in Lancashire has the cheapest average house price at £100,820 while the Kensington and Chelsea borough in London has the highest average house price of £1,197,249.

Here is the full list of Essex’s average house prices by postcode ranked from least to most expensive:

Harwich (CO12)

£249,374

Purfleet (RM19)

£261,906

Clacton-on-Sea (CO15 + CO16)

£272,682

Walton On The Naze (CO14)

£274,823

West Thurrock (RM20)

£278,056

Tilbury (RM18)

£296,315

Grays (RM17)

£304,027

Basildon (SS13 + SS14)

£306,506

Prittlewell (SS2)

£316,416

Canvey Island (SS8)

£322,961

Laindon (SS15)

£335,884

Witham (CM8)

£337,944

Harlow (CM17 + CM18 + CM19 + CM20)

£341,885

Rochford (SS4)

£345,199

Colchester (CO1 + CO2 + CO3 + CO4 + CO5 + CO6)

£359,429

South Ockendon (RM15)

£360,668

Halstead (CO9)

£361,815

Braintree (CM7 + CM77)

£371,244

Southminster (CM0)

£371,448

Langdon Hills (SS16)

£371,523

Corringham (SS17)

£373,301

Southend-on-Sea (SS0 + SS1)

£377,909

Wivenhoe (CO7)

£382,271

Frinton-on-Sea (CO13)

£385,580

Shoeburyness (SS3)

£385,904

Manningtree (CO11)

£386,317

Wickford (SS11 + SS12)

£387,991

Maldon (CM9)

£387,992

Chelmsford (CM1 + CM2)

£399,946

Chafford Hundred (RM16)

£408,003

Hadleigh (SS7)

£415,704

Hockley (SS5)

£422,915

Rayleigh (SS6)

£430,414

Eastwood (SS9)

£450,782

Hatfield Peverel (CM3)

£479,954

Stansted Mountfitchet (CM24)

£483,679

Great Dunmow (CM6)

£485,632

Arkesden (CB11)

£502,664

Billericay (CM11 + CM12)

£520,325

Chipping Ongar (CM5)

£526,784

Ashdon (CB10)

£535,255

Loughton (IG10)

£589,573

Brentwood (CM13 + CM14 + CM15)

£590,514

Waltham Abbey (EN9)

£596,753

Buckhurst Hill (IG9)

£632,973

Epping (CM16)

£639,203

Chigwell (IG7)

£642,387

Blackmore (CM4)

£834,530