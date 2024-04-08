Over 500 vintage scooter riders from Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend and Norwich joined the ride out, which raises money for the Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research.

The Bobby Moore fund, launched in the legendary footballer’s memory following his death aged 51, dedicates itself to generating funding for pioneering bowel cancer research.

£861 was raised from the riders and Julie Duncan from Clacton club Tom Peppers "made up the difference" meaning a total of £1000 was raised.

Julie said that the turnout was one of the best ever and that all the riders said "it was absolutely amazing".

Further the weather was supposed to be cloudy, but the sun did come out helping everyone have a good time.

Style - A group of riders taking part in the Clacton Ride Out (Image: Wendy Hayes)

The ride this year also marked the 60th anniversary of the Mods v Rockers riot in 1964, which saw clashes between the two subcultures.

While the route on Sunday started in Chelmsford before passing through Colchester where even more two-wheelers joined the procession.

The 41-mile journey ended in Clacton outside Tom Peppers.