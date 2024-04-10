Vintage scooter riders from Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend and Norwich joined the ride out, which raises money for the Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research, on Sunday.

The Bobby Moore Fund, launched in the legendary footballer’s memory following his death aged 51, dedicates itself to generating funding for pioneering bowel cancer research.

The route on Sunday started in Chelmsford before passing through Colchester where even more two-wheelers joined the procession.

The 41-mile journey ended in Clacton outside Tom Peppers

Style - A group of riders taking part in the Clacton Ride Out (Image: Wendy Hayes)

The ride this year also marked the 60th anniversary of the Mods and Rockers riot in 1964, which made the national news headlines.

The mass influx of the two groups had initially been helped ironically by Clacton Council as they had gone out of their way to promote the town as a lively resort by laying on some top groups.

But it was not long after this that the first clash between the two groups came in Pier Avenue as the two groups faced each other and boots, bottles and batons were swung around.

Following the event, Clacton residents said they felt the national press reports were greatly exaggerated.