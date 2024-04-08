The arrest took place following the force stopping a vehicle in Ardleigh shortly after 11.05pm on Sunday.

The vehicle is believed to be linked to an earlier burglary in Suffolk.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man from East Bergholt on suspicion of aggravated burglary, drug driving, and failing to provide a sample.

He is currently being held in custody.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said: “Our officers working on intelligence have ensured a suspect is in custody.

“This type of proactive police work is an example of what is taking place up and down the county each and every day.”