St Helena Hospice will host an event at the Learning and Development Centre, in Barncroft Close, Highwoods, Colchester, on Friday, with attendees invited to drop in between 10am and 6pm.

Interested individuals will interact with staff from Radfield Home Care, which serves Colchester, Frinton, and Clacton, Total Clean, St Helena's retail and fundraising teams, and support services teams.

Nursing and clinical personnel can also learn about opportunities with Hospice in the Home team.

Paula Davies, head of people and culture at St Helena, said: “St Helena provides a friendly, supportive and positive working environment across all our sites and diverse teams. We are also a disability confident employer.

“We are an ambitious organisation determined to make a difference to local people across north east Essex who face incurable illness and bereavement. That means working with us is a demanding but hugely fulfilling experience.

“Come along to our open day and see what we have to offer.”

To register interest in attending the open day visit sthelena.org.uk/recruitment or to get in touch call 01206 931 468 or email recruitment@sthelena.org.uk