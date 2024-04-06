A DELI in north Essex has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dani's Deli, in Plough Road, Great Bentley, was given the score after a visit by Tendring Council food hygiene inspectors on February 29.
READ MORE: Hygiene inspectors rate chippy 1 out of 5 at first visit under new ownership
Records published by the Food Standards Agency on Friday also reveal seven establishments in Colchester have received full marks.
Tymperleys in Trinity Street, The Barn Café in Turkey Cock Lane, Bourne and Bread in Bourne Road, Belle Vue Social Club in Colne Bank Avenue, Domino’s in North Station Road, London Road Bakery in London Road, Marks Tey, and Subway in St Botolph’s Street all received the top score after inspections.
Greenstead Fish and Chips in Hawthorn Avenue was scored four-out-of-five.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here