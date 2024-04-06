Dani's Deli, in Plough Road, Great Bentley, was given the score after a visit by Tendring Council food hygiene inspectors on February 29.

READ MORE: Hygiene inspectors rate chippy 1 out of 5 at first visit under new ownership

Records published by the Food Standards Agency on Friday also reveal seven establishments in Colchester have received full marks.

Tymperleys in Trinity Street, The Barn Café in Turkey Cock Lane, Bourne and Bread in Bourne Road, Belle Vue Social Club in Colne Bank Avenue, Domino’s in North Station Road, London Road Bakery in London Road, Marks Tey, and Subway in St Botolph’s Street all received the top score after inspections.

Greenstead Fish and Chips in Hawthorn Avenue was scored four-out-of-five.