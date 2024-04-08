Jessica's Place, in Rosemary Road, Clacton has been open for a year and is often the host to all sorts of quirky events and good food.

Jessica King, the owner of Jessica's Place, said: "It has flown by so quickly almost hard to process.

"It just puts into perspective that if you work hard you can achieve exactly what you want.

"There have been lots of little changes with how I run things and constant changes to the decoration as I can’t stop painting."

The café often hosts the Boho Banter event which gathers plenty of local spoken word and poetry enthusiasts to perform their work and listen to others.

In an attempt to bring the community together, people are invited up on stage to perform pretty much anything, from telling jokes to singing to storytelling.

She continued: "I plan to have many more activities and events, I'm trying to bring the community together one step at a time."

Despite the huge milestone, Jessica will continue to host the café as she normally would, claiming 'consistency is key'.

Jessica said: "I don’t have any celebrations planned other than carrying on with what I'm doing. Consistency is key."

The establishment sells sandwiches, jacket potatoes, milkshakes and plenty of other delicious food and drinks in its cosy setting.