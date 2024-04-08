Rat Pack Live will be making its way to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, singing all the greatest hits the classy act created.

The production, voted the number one Rat Pack tribute show in the UK by The National Agents Association of Great Britain at The National Tribute Awards for the second successive time, will be performing on June 22.

The trio is made up of David Alacey as Frank Sinatra, Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jr and Paul Drakeley as Dean Martin.

This production revives all-time-favourites such as New York, New York, That’s Amore, My Way, Mr Bojangles and That’s Life.

A spokesperson for the show said: "They were the definition of cool during their Fifties and Sixties Vegas heyday – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

"Combining the full sound of big band swing with charisma, panache and swagger, the trio – collectively known as The Rat Pack - had attitude to spare.

"The show perfectly captures not only the wonderful music and comedy of the original legends, but also the remarkable personalities of the stars who truly ruled the entertainment world.

"Rat Pack Live invites you to be part of the gang and features all the patter and razzamatazz of their infamous live shows.

"So prepare yourself for the UK’s most authentic Rat Pack concert experience."

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £31 and can be purchased from www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/rat-pack-live/#more-18186.