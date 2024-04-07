While it should be the height of relaxation, a lot of tension can come along with your summer getaway.

Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority revealed that as many as one in 20 flights departing from some UK airports were cancelled last year.

But what can you do if you encounter this nightmare scenario on your holiday?

While a cancellation can be very frustrating, the good news is that passengers are usually entitled to a refund or a new ticket as well as compensation if it was caused by an airline fault or mistake.

Matthew Hall, Managing Director for the airport transfers app hoppa explains. “Your right to compensation will usually depend on whether the issue that caused the delay or cancellation is the fault of airline (such as mechanical issues and staff shortages) or not. This is because claims are typically made to the airline.

“If it is an airline fault, and you are departing from a UK airport, arriving at a UK airport on an EU or UK airline, leaving an EAA airport, or arriving in the EU on a UK airline then you should be covered.

“If your flight is a non-UK flight that is part of a connection to a UK flight, then you can still claim.

“Cancellations with less than 14 days' notice by law entitle you to compensation. The value of which depends on the length of the flight route.

“On short-haul flights (<1500km, i.e. Manchester to Dublin) you’re entitled to £220 compensation if you arrive at your final destination more than two hours after originally planned. This is reduced to £110 if arriving within two hours of schedule and announced with more than seven days' notice.

“On medium-haul flights (1500-3500km i.e. Leeds to Tenerife South) you are entitled to £350 compensation if you arrive at your final destination more than three hours after originally planned. This is reduced to £175 if arriving within three hours of schedule and announced with more than seven days’ notice.

“On long-haul flights (>3500km, i.e. London Heathrow to New York JFK) you are entitled to £520 compensation if you arrive at your final destination more than four hours after originally planned, reduced to £260 if arriving within four hours of schedule.

“You are also entitled to either a full refund, including any return legs or the right to an alternative flight to your destination – either way, the airline must provide this for you.

“If you are at the airport when your flight is announced as cancelled, you should make your way to customer services or the nearest helpdesk.”

What compensation am I entitled to for a flight delay?





If your flight from the UK results in a delay of longer than three hours from the original departure time, it is covered under the same law as a cancellation and will be entitled to the same amount of compensation (the value of which will depend on the length of the flight route).

Your airline must legally provide you with food and drink (usually in the form of vouchers), access to communication and if your flight is delayed overnight then you are entitled to free accommodation, including free transport links to the hotel and back to the airport, if your delay is deemed long enough:

Your airline provider should normally contact you regarding any potential arrangements during your extended delay, whether that’s directly from the boarding gate, or relayed on email. If you fail to hear from them, you should make your way to the boarding gate and speak to the airline staff.

How do I make a compensation claim?





You should file any claims directly with the airline provider, who will have a section on their website with a claims form and any instructions you need to complete it.

If you feel as though your claim isn’t getting anywhere, or is even denied wrongfully, then you should check whether your provider is a member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) on the Civil Aviation Authorities’ website - if they are, then you can make a complaint directly to them.

Ryanair, easyjet and Wizz Air are all members of the scheme.