Anglian Water takes water to supply customers from an even spilt between reservoirs and groundwater sources.

After the wettest 18 months on record in England, reservoirs across the region are over 90% full.

It means Anglian Water will not be issuing a hosepipe ban for Essex and the wider East Anglian region this summer.

Back in October Brooms Barn, Cavendish, Charsfield, Santon Downham and Wattisham all recorded the wettest month on record following Storm Babet.

Many towns and villages experienced serious flooding as Storm Babet battered the county, causing lasting problems for those living in areas such as Hadleigh, Framlingham and Combs Ford.

Bad weather continued as storms Ciarán, Debi, Elin, Fergus, Gerrit, Henk, Isha and Jocelyn hit the country.

More recently it was revealed that East Anglia experienced its warmest and wettest Febraury on record.

In the last five months, the number of flooding issues has increased by 364% compared to the same period in 2022/23.

A lane on the A14 near Newmarket remained closed for more than a month after it flooded after significant rainfall.

Ian Rule, director of water at Anglian Water, said: "It's clear from this winter that our climate is going to continue to change at an alarming rate meaning periods of drought and flood are going to become more common place.

"While we always welcome a wet winter to replenish our supplies, this winter has been extreme but it does mean we're in good shape heading into this summer."

To help ensure there are plentiful water supplies, Anglian Water is planning a strategic pipeline that will allow water to be moved from the wettest areas in north Lincolnshire to the driest areas in Suffolk and Essex.