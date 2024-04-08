THE fourth annual Brightlingsea Easter trail is now underway with a unique challenge.
This year's trail challenges hunters to spot 26 different ceramic crabs in shop windows around Brightlingsea High Street and Victoria Place before the end of the Easter Holidays.
Each crab has been hand-painted by Lucy Weaver, of Pink Parrot Pottery, with each crustacean decked out with a special theme, such as 'Westminster Crabbey', 'Old n Crabby' and 'Robocrab'.
Those interested in joining the hunt should purchase a map from Little Boat Gifts, in New Street, with each costing £3.
All money raised from these maps will be donated to Porridge and Pens Ghana charity.
Participants also all gain a badge for taking part and if they return their sheet, will be entered into a prize draw to win their very own crab to paint.
Initially started as a 2021 lockdown activity, the trail has previously included ceramic towers, rabbits and cats, all of which were then available for purchase after the event.
This year's entries will also be for sale for £15 each, with money going to the charity.
The hunt will come to an end on April 13.
