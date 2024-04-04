The X Factor: Celebrity winner, who has appeared on shows including The Only Way is Essex (Towie), shared a video to Instagram which included a clip of the couple in a car with Megan holding up ultrasound scans.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family.”

In the video, Oliver is seen holding his partner’s bump and another clip shows Megan having a baby scan in hospital.

A host of celebrities offered their congratulations including Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei, who said: “Your going to be the best mummy!”

Elsewhere, Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt and reality star Charlotte Crosby said they were “happy” for the couple.

Towie’s Ferne McCann, Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island contestants Maura Higgins, Chris Hughes and Liberty Poole also congratulated the couple.

The reality television star announced her engagement to the Birmingham City and Scotland footballer in June last year.

A video posted to their social media pages showed the pair arriving at an exotic location by boat, with Megan blindfolded, before Oliver got down on one knee, and pyrotechnics flared.

McKenna wrote: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES.

“You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… Here’s to forever my future husband.”

Megan had previously been linked to Towie star Pete Wicks and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis.

In November 2019 she was crowned the winner of The X Factor: Celebrity’s first series, beating off competition from professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and twins Max and Harvey.

The television star has been on a raft of TV shows that also include Celebrity Big Brother, Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.