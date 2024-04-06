Data was analysed from the Office of Rail and Road between January 2021 and September 2023, in research conducted by Tripplo.

The study showed only 2.2 per cent of Greater Anglia's journeys were cancelled or delayed by 15 minutes or more.

However, these delays still accumulated to 764,799 minutes, or more than 531 days of travel time.

In contrast, Avanti West Coast topped the list as the least reliable operator, with 15.36 per cent of its services cancelled or delayed.

This resulted in passengers losing nearly 900 days worth of journey time due to the overall sum of 1,289,833 minutes of delays.

The analysis also revealed other operators such as Grand Central Rail, CrossCountry and the newest operator, Lumo, were in the top four for unreliability.

At the close of the last quarter of 2023, the Office of Rail and Road reports showed that only 62.2 per cent of recorded station stops in Great Britain arrived 'on time'.

In total, accounting for all operators, a staggering 48.6 years' worth of time was lost due to train delays within the analysed period.