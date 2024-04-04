Starbucks is will soon launch a new shop in Old Road, Clacton, creating 20 new jobs in the community.

Operated by 23.5 Degrees, the shop is set to open in the near future, with the date yet to be confirmed.

Gemma Barrett, New Store Opening Manager at 23.5 Degrees, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Clacton community.

"We will also be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on the opening day.”

Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

Right now, customers can enjoy the spring menu which is returning with fan favourites Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso and Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte.

The store has a contemporary design and offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with comfortable seating and free wi-fi.

Customers can also order from the store via the Starbucks app or via Uber Eats.

The shop will be open from 6am until 9pm Monday to Sunday.