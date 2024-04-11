Tapi Carpets and Floors announced its latest store has launched at Clacton Trade and Leisure Park in Old Road.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday, April 5.

Darren Soames, store manager at the new Clacton Tapi Carpets & Floors is excited about the opening.

He said: “We’re delighted to announce our brand new store is open in Clacton.

“We're so pleased to be offering customers in this area a gorgeous collection of carpets, laminate, vinyl and luxury vinyl, wood and rugs that'll suit all budgets and styles.

“We'll even arrange the perfect fit. We can't wait to see you all in store, the coffee is on."

Following the opening, customers can benefit from a special offer by saving £50 off all flooring, underlay and accessories across the opening week between April 5 to April 14.