Tanker drivers at JW Suckling in Essex, London, Middlesex and Grangemouth have overwhelmingly decided to down tools as part of a dispute over pay.

According to union Unite, 39 tanker drivers will take part in the continuous industrial action, starting April 16, until a deal is struck.

The union says JW Suckling has failed to meet the terms of the 2024 pay deal, which should see workers get an improved pension and equal terms and conditions with colleagues throughout the country.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “It’s despicable.

“Securing better pay, jobs and conditions is our bread and butter.

"We will do all we can to ensure our members at JW Suckling are granted the pay they were promised.”

As a result of the strike action, some fear Essex could suffer from fuel shortages, resulting in queues at petrol pumps.





Southend Council leader Tony Cox said he is concerned about the impact it could have on some vital services.

He said: “This is coming as a surprise, but it is a private matter between the drivers as the employees, the union and the employer.

“It is not a council matter. However, my concern is that when a shortage affects the economy and residents in their day-to-day lives, it feels like we are being held at ransom.

“Not only could there be a massive impact on residents, but it could also affect buses, public transport, and even trains, as some of them are still operated with diesel.

“I hope the union is sensible in their negotiations.”

Colchester councillor Martin Goss, however, is slightly less worried, but has appealed for sensible negotiations to avoid further issues.

He said: “There will be contingency measures in place covering vulnerable people and the local infrastructure will have measures in place to avoid bigger issues.

“Local authorities will have special contingency plans for such cases available and it could never come to a serious shortage.

“There is nothing to worry about in the sense that emergency services and all necessary services will have enough fuel available to them.

“It is only possible to affect the general public in the worst case. Let’s see what happens and let’s hope it will not come to that.”

Motorist Ed Loach also doesn't see the strike impacting drivers.

He said: "39 drivers doesn't sound a lot to deliver to all the fuel stations in the south east of England, so I expect shortages are unlikely - unless there is a sudden load of panic buying."