Nine cockapoo siblings came together in Ardleigh after their owners arranged a meet-up at Grow Walkies, in Wick Lane.

The private field allows dog owners to let their dogs roam around in a safe and secure site.

Mum and dad, Biscuit and Enzo, produced their first litter in September 2019, before subsequently having two more, meaning they now have 13 pups.

Cockapoos Brexit, Daisy, and Eddie were the first three to be born, followed by Bella, Buttons, Coca, Ralph, and Ruby.

Finally, Coco, Dolly, Luna, Murphy, and Vinny joined the family.

Nine of the pups travelled for the big meet up, including Brexit, who came all the way from London with his owner, Maggie Pallas.

Sharon Crickitt, the owner of the cockapoo Eddie spoke about how amazing the March 28 meet-up was.

She said: “We all agree it was amazing to see them nearly all together, we had nine of the 13, they all got on so well.

“Not only similar in how they physically look, but they also share similar traits.

“To see them running around together, it was an amazing event.

“It’s quite unusual to have the same parents for three litters, it was fantastic day.”