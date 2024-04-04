Bradley Cousins appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of possessing cocaine, supplying cocaine, supplying cannabis, and possession of magic mushrooms.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Cousins, of Worcester Court, Clacton, had been dealing the drugs so he could pay off a debt, which itself was drugs-related.

Cousins, a hotel night manager, was told by His Honour Chris Morgan “you knew the consequences, should you be caught”.

The defence told the court that Cousins, 31, had turned his life around and had been putting £400 into a savings account every month for his teenage daughter.

But Judge Morgan told Cousins that the defendant his cocaine dealing was a serious matter.

He said: “It is quite plain to me that you were dealing through others to give to users on the street – that is a significant matter, certainly in relation to the supply of Class A drugs and cannabis.”

He continued: “When you found yourself in a corner and accumulating debt, you decided – as many do – to engage in the supply of drugs.

“I am persuaded a non-custodial sentence can be avoided in this case.

"You must realise this is your last opportunity.”

Cousins was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years. He was also ordered pay a £200 fine for possession of magic mushrooms and cocaine.

He must now carry out 20 rehabilitation requirement days and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Morgan concluded the hearing by saying: “If you fail in any respect of this order, then you are likely to serve all or part of the two years I have imposed.

“If I am in the building and the breach returns to the crown court, then the breach will be reserved to myself – so you will be in no doubt of what will happen if you fail to carry out your requirements.

“This is your one and only chance.”