The 8.25pm 87 service from Brightlingsea to Colchester came grinding to a halt on Tuesday after it was struck by stones.

As a result of the incident one of the vehicle's windows was destroyed.

The driver of the bus is said to have seen two boys launch the stones at the s-bend near the Brightlingsea church.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident but, due to safety concerns, the bus had to stop its journey.

First Bus services at Colchester (Image: Phil Mahoney-Berg) (Image: Phil Mahoney-Berg)

According to residents, this is not the first time a group of youths has caused disruption to bus services and passengers in the area.

The bus operator First Bus has confirmed they will look into the recent incident with the help of the police.

A spokesman for First Bus in Colchester said: “Whilst one of our buses was travelling back from Brightlingsea towards Colchester, a group of youths threw stones at the bus causing a window to break.

“No injuries were sustained to anyone travelling or to the driver, however, we take all matters such as this very seriously and we will be working with the Police to try and identify the people involved.”