THESE postcodes are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in March.
Across Essex, ten postcodes were named among the winners.
For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.
The winning March 2024 postcodes were:
- SS1 2XB – Southend
- SS14 3NU – Basildon
- SS7 3UN – Benfleet
- CO6 4PW – Colchester
- CM6 3UX – Dunmow
- SS16 4PL – Basildon
- CO15 6LJ – Clacton
Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.
On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.
Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.
If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.
Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.
A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
