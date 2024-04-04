Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jack

Jack (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six to seven years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White, tan and black

If you want to adopt Jack you can view their full profile here.

Jack is described as a dog who has "sudden bursts of energy" but is also one who loves to curl up and snooze.

He is very sociable with humans and other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in a home.

Jack travels very well in a car but can be overwhelmed at first in new settings so he is looking for owners who will take things slowly and be patient with him.

Having a secure garden to run ahead would also be ideal for him, with high fences being essential.

Kash

Kash (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Bulldog Cross German Shepherd

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Kash you can view their full profile here.

Kash is described as basically a "bouncy pup in a big dog's body" who would be perfect for an "outdoorsy" type of family.

He will need a bit more guidance around socialisation, and he hasn't been around cats before so won't be able to share a home with one.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you fancy a big-hearted, energetic lad who's just itching to be part of a proper family, Kash could be your perfect match. You'll need a bit of that dog-savvy touch, but the rewards? Endless."

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.

Cubby

Cubby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Bengal

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Cubby you can view their full profile here.

Cubby is a cat who is described as having a "super friendly and loving personality" who is looking for his forever home.

He enjoys exploring and then coming home to curl up on a warm lap.

Cubby cannot live with other animals as he is very dominant and prefers not to share his space.

However, he absolutely adores the company of humans and is very vocal when showing his appreciation for hugs and strokes.