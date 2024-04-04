Seaside Care Homes, a residential care provider for people with complex needs, will be opening its second site next month.

Amanda Owen, a former children's matron at Colchester Hospital, founded the organisation with Sarah Crow in 2008.

The support worker roles up for grabs will be based at residential care home, Marella Lodge, accommodating people aged 18 to 64.

The facility will create ten jobs in the area which could increase to up to 30 depending on the individual needs of the people in care.

Marella Lodge will join the existing Driftwood Lodge, also based in Clacton, which can provide placements for a maximum of five young people aged 17 and older.

Meanwhile, the residential setting offers a fully accessible, “home-from-home” environment for four individuals with complex health needs and can be adapted to meet their requirements.

The employees at the new Marella Lodge will be responsible for providing a stimulating, creative and varied environment while promoting residents’ individual development and maximising their quality of life.

Supporting them will be specialist nursing staff and a clinical coordinator, together with a management team, led by managing director Amanda Owen.

Amanda said: “The opening of a new residential care home, specifically designed to meet the needs of young people with complex health needs, is another significant milestone for Seaside Care Homes.

“The much-needed home will perfectly complement our existing facility also in Clacton and comes at a time when demand for such a facility is extremely high.

“We are looking to grow our talented team and bring onboard like-minded individuals who reflect our values and have a very care-centric approach to their work – people who are passionate and committed about ensuring the best possible outcomes for the young people in our care.

"These individuals may have limited experience in a social care setting. Most importantly, they must demonstrate empathy, understanding and patience.”

Seaside Care Homes will hold a recruitment open day on April 10, when people can learn more about the role, the experience needed, and the training and benefits available.