Whether you’ve been celebrating a special occasion or you’re looking to give the gift of flowers to a loved one, it can difficult knowing how to keep a bouquet looking its best for as long as possible.

Even if you’ve topped up your favourite vase with water and flower food before popping in your favourite bunch, there might be something you’re missing.

David Denyer, a flower expert at Eflorist, has shared one surprising hack that could make your flowers last up to three weeks longer than usual and it costs 60p.

While bleach can be added to your vase of flowers to help them last longer, it's crucial that you don't overdo it as this can kill the flowers (Image: Canva)

How to make your flowers last longer with this one simple 60p hack

A bleach hack has become popular on social media with users praising how adding a bit of bleach to your vase of flowers can make them last longer but does it really work?

The household essential costs just 60p at Aldi and Lidl for a 750ml bottle and 70p at Tesco for the same size bottle.

While bleach is used to clean tough stains in the home, it can help your flowers bloom.

David Denyer said bleach is actually a “great idea”, saying: “Believe it or not, adding bleach to your vase of flowers is a great idea, and one that people may instantly shrug off as a myth.

“In order to help your flowers to last longer, simply add a ¼ teaspoon of bleach (per litre) to your vase.

“The bleach will prevent any harmful bacteria from developing, which can turn the water cloudy and a bit stinky - a clear sign of bacterial growth.

“By adding the bleach, it will ward off the growth of any bacteria, and keep the water looking clear and fresh, which in turn, keeps your flowers healthy.

“However, it’s important to use only a small amount of bleach, as a large dose can be very overpowering for the flowers, and ultimately kill them - which defeats the purpose of this hack.”

Simple ways to create a wildlife-friendly garden

David adds: "While bleach can be effective in extending the lifespan of your flowers, it's crucial to do this only in moderation.

“The key here is finding the right balance to prevent bacterial growth without causing harm to the flowers - which is why ¼ teaspoon is a good starting point."

“Additionally, it's important to change the water every couple of days and trim the stems of the flowers, as you usually would, to allow them to absorb water and nutrients effectively.

“This normal care routine alongside the addition of bleach can significantly prolong the life of your bouquet, allowing you to enjoy the flowers for longer.”

Recommended reading:

Continue caring for your flowers as normal, says flower expert

It’s important that we don’t stop caring for our flowers as normal when using the bleach hack.

David explains: "The bleach hack can absolutely be beneficial, but it doesn't mean that normal care should be ignored.

“Providing your flowers with clean water, a suitable temperature, and adequate sunlight still remains vital for their health and growth and should never be forgotten."