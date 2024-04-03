The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after the incident in Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, at about 11.45am on March 10.

His condition is described as “stable”, a spokesman for Norfolk Police said.

Detectives have now released an image of a man with links to Essex who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Elvis Price is about 6ft tall, of skinny build, with short, dark hair.

The 18-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green long-sleeved top, a black gilet, and black and white Nike trainers, the force said.

He is also known to have links to Kent and Cambridgeshire.

Norfolk Police has urged anyone with information about Mr Price’s whereabouts to contact its major incident team.

Reports can be made by calling 101 quoting crime reference 36/16451/24 or by visiting mipp.police.uk.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.