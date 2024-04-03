National Rail has advised ASLEF, Britain’s trade union for train drivers with more than 20,000 members, is set to down tools from April 4 until April 9.

Services operated by Greater Anglia, which serves locations such as Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Witham and more, are expected to be impacted on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Disruption on Monday will be the most severe, with reduced services running on the day.

The Stansted Express, c2c, and other operators will also be affected on Monday as well.

The Stansted Express is expected to run an hourly service from London to Stansted Airport

National rail has warned that on strike days there is likely to be little or no services across large areas of the network operated by the affected train companies.

The organisation has stated passengers should expect "significant disruption" and are advised to plan ahead.

Greater Anglia advises customers to check their train journey on its website or via its app two to three days before travelling as timetables will change nearer the time.