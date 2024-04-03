St Helena Hospice has welcomed its first customers into the store selling second-hand goods from clothing to toys to household items.

All sorts of items will be up for grabs, all of which have been donated by the local community.

There will also be a selection of new goods such as wool and greeting cards, which are being sold to support the charity.

The shop will be open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 5pm.

Tim Morgan, the retail area manager, said: “St Helena Hospice is pleased to open the new shop in Walton, which is housed in one half of the old Post Office with a car park directly opposite.

"The team is looking forward to meeting customers in the Walton community.

“We are looking for volunteers to help us in the shop, with a typical day including greeting our customers, using the till, sorting items, pricing donations and merchandising on the shop floor.

"If you’re interested, pop in to find out how you can help or contact our volunteer services team.”

St Helena Hospice helps people in northeast Essex face incurable illness and bereavement, supporting them, their families, friends and carers.

To find out about volunteering in the Walton shop or any other St Helena Hospice shop, email volunteer@sthelena.org.uk or call 01206 931 466 for details or visit www.sthelena.org.uk/volunteer to apply online.