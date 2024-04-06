In Clacton, St Johns Road will be shutting for nearly three weeks.

The closure will be in place from its junctions with St Johns Roundabout for a distance of approximately 175m in an easterly direction.

It is scheduled to commence on April 29 for 19 days while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Elsewhere in Clacton, Cherry Tree Avenue will be shutting on May 2.

The closure will be for six days from its junction with West Road to its junction with Arnold Road.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In Ramsey, The Street will close on April 29 for nearly a week.

The closure, which will be from its junction with Cherry Lane for a distance of approximately 35m in a south westerly direction, will last for five days.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while fire hydrant replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Three roads in Colchester are to be hit with closures.

Vineyard Street in the city centre will be closing on April 29 for one night from 6.30pm to 5am.

The closure will be from a point approximately 30m west of its junction with St Botolphs Street for a distance of approximately 30m in a westerly direction.

It is required while stoptap repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

On May 1, Osborne Street will be shutting from its junction with Abbeygate Street for a distance of approximately 30m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled for three days while new supply works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Lastly, on May 3, Errington Road will be shutting for six days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

It will be from its junction with Butt Road to its junction with Maldon Road a distance of approximately 220m.

Elsewhere, a lengthy weight restriction is coming to a village near Colchester.

St Osyth Road in Alresford will see a 7.5 tonne weight restriction from a point approximately 205m south east of its junction with Coach Road for a distance of approximately 160m in a south easterly direction.

The restriction is scheduled to continue April 12 for a further 548 days, for structural reasons on behalf of Essex County Council.

In mid Essex, a road will close for a week.

Rotten End, in Wethersfield, will shut from a point approximately 300m south west of the junction with Mumfords Hill for a distance of approximately 130m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 18 for seven days while pole installation works are undertaken by County Broadband LTD.

A shorter road closure is coming to a road in Braintree.

On April 30, Boleyns Avenue will close from a point approximately 15m south west of its junction with Church Lane for a distance of approximately 45m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled for just three days while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.