REAL ale lovers have launched a new pub trail ahead of this year’s Clacton Beer Festival.
The Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has unveiled its 2024 ‘Pub Passport’ trail.
The scheme, which runs until the Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival in August, was unveiled at the Railway Tavern in Brightlingsea.
Participants can collect stamps in the passport which can be exchanged for the rewards.
Ed Loach, spokesman for the branch, said 42 pubs across the district are participating in the scheme this year.
“This is an increase from 28 pubs in the first year of running the scheme to give participants more choice,” he said.
“For each pub people visit and purchase a pint of real ale or real cider they get an additional stamp on the passport.
“Prizes start for visiting as few as eight pubs, which is free admission and souvenir glass at the Clacton Festival in
August, with free beer available at the festival for each extra eight pubs.
“Those visiting at least 32 pubs also get entered into a prize draw for an engraved tankard, drawn on the Saturday afternoons of the festival.
“While there are no additional prizes for visiting more than 32 pubs, it is always a pleasure to see how many people have decided to complete the entire passport when it comes to drawing a winner.”
Last year’s draw winner was Gerald Rayner, who was presented with his prize at the Victory in Walton.
Pubs taking part this year include the Old Lifeboat House in Clacton, The Victory in Walton, The Red Lion and Ship in Kirby-le-Soken, The Crown Post/Hanover, the Alma Inn, the New Bell Inn, the Globe and the Stingray in Harwich, and The Red Lion, the Crown and the Skinners Arms in Manningtree.
A full list of participating pubs with a map is available at tendringcamra.org.uk/passport/passport2024.html.
Here is the full list of all pubs taking part this year:
- The Stingray, the Alma Inn, New Bell Inn, Globe and Crown Post/Hanover Inn in Harwich
- The Trafalgar and The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt
- Black Boy in Weeley, White Hart, Weeley Heath, Blacksmith’s Arms in Little Clacton
- Bricklayers Arms in Little Bentley, The Castle in Ramsey, The Cross Inn and the Snooty Fox in Great Bromley
- Crown, Red Lion and Skinner’s Arms in Manningtree
- Essex Skipper and the Lock & Barrel, Frinton, and the Victory in Walton
- The Plough Inn in Great Bentley and the Fusilier in Aingers Green
- Maybush Inn, Great Oakley, and Olde Cherry Tree, Little Oakley, Village Maid, Bradfield and Waggon, Wix
- Moon and Starfish, Old Lifeboat House and Queens Head, Clacton
- Olde Swan, Yachtsman’s Arms, Railway Tavern and Rosebud in Brightlingsea
- Pointer, Alresford, and Red Lion, Thorrington
- Rose & Crown in Thorpe-le-Soken, Red Lion and The Ship in Kirby-le-Soken and Ship Inn, Great Holland
- Wick Lodge, Jaywick, Red Lion, St Osyth, and Sailor Boy, St Osyth Beach
ALL IMAGES: Steve Brading
