The Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has unveiled its 2024 ‘Pub Passport’ trail.

The scheme, which runs until the Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival in August, was unveiled at the Railway Tavern in Brightlingsea.

Louis Radley at The Skinner's Arms, Manningtree

Participants can collect stamps in the passport which can be exchanged for the rewards.

Dougalisha Cutter at The Maybush, Great Oakley

Ed Loach, spokesman for the branch, said 42 pubs across the district are participating in the scheme this year.

Andre Cryne at The Crown, Manningtree

“This is an increase from 28 pubs in the first year of running the scheme to give participants more choice,” he said.

Lily May at The Alma Inn, Harwich

“For each pub people visit and purchase a pint of real ale or real cider they get an additional stamp on the passport.

Diane Hampson and Terri Riland at The New Bell Inn, Harwich

“Prizes start for visiting as few as eight pubs, which is free admission and souvenir glass at the Clacton Festival in

Tracy Bailey at The Globe, Harwich

August, with free beer available at the festival for each extra eight pubs.

Carla Leland at The Stingray, Harwich

“Those visiting at least 32 pubs also get entered into a prize draw for an engraved tankard, drawn on the Saturday afternoons of the festival.

Dawn Hazell at the Red Lion, St Osyth

“While there are no additional prizes for visiting more than 32 pubs, it is always a pleasure to see how many people have decided to complete the entire passport when it comes to drawing a winner.”

Ron Stephenson at the Old Lifeboat House, Clacton

Last year’s draw winner was Gerald Rayner, who was presented with his prize at the Victory in Walton.

Firn Sharp at The Queen's Arms, Clacton

Pubs taking part this year include the Old Lifeboat House in Clacton, The Victory in Walton, The Red Lion and Ship in Kirby-le-Soken, The Crown Post/Hanover, the Alma Inn, the New Bell Inn, the Globe and the Stingray in Harwich, and The Red Lion, the Crown and the Skinners Arms in Manningtree.

Zoe Marshall at The Rose and Crown, Thorpe-le-Soken

A full list of participating pubs with a map is available at tendringcamra.org.uk/passport/passport2024.html.

Evie Perryman at The Ship in Kirby-le-Soken

Lorraine Swinbourne at The Lock and Barrel in Frinton

Harry Boniface at the The Victory in Walton

Here is the full list of all pubs taking part this year:

The Stingray, the Alma Inn, New Bell Inn, Globe and Crown Post/Hanover Inn in Harwich

The Trafalgar and The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt

Black Boy in Weeley, White Hart, Weeley Heath, Blacksmith’s Arms in Little Clacton

Bricklayers Arms in Little Bentley, The Castle in Ramsey, The Cross Inn and the Snooty Fox in Great Bromley

Crown, Red Lion and Skinner’s Arms in Manningtree

Essex Skipper and the Lock & Barrel, Frinton, and the Victory in Walton

The Plough Inn in Great Bentley and the Fusilier in Aingers Green

Maybush Inn, Great Oakley, and Olde Cherry Tree, Little Oakley, Village Maid, Bradfield and Waggon, Wix

Moon and Starfish, Old Lifeboat House and Queens Head, Clacton

Olde Swan, Yachtsman’s Arms, Railway Tavern and Rosebud in Brightlingsea

Pointer, Alresford, and Red Lion, Thorrington

Rose & Crown in Thorpe-le-Soken, Red Lion and The Ship in Kirby-le-Soken and Ship Inn, Great Holland

Wick Lodge, Jaywick, Red Lion, St Osyth, and Sailor Boy, St Osyth Beach

ALL IMAGES: Steve Brading