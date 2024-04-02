Walton Foodbank has been gifted more than £500 raised by author Steven Walker following the sales of his latest book: Walton Pier Bowl – A History in Words and Pictures.

The book remembers the early days of the venue and produced several stars in the sports scene.

After a discussion with the food bank’s committee, the decision was made to spend the money on providing ten good quality soup makers to help struggling families make meals on the cheap.

Steven has been supporting the food bank for several years and says he sees the value in the vital organisation.

He said: “The food bank is an amazing local charity helping families struggling on low incomes with the cost of living crisis trying to make every penny count.

“I know what it’s like to feel hungry and live in substandard accommodation as a child and I don’t want any child to have to suffer that.

“The book was published as a charity fundraiser with help from ten-pin bowling legend John Mills and the many contributors to the book.

“It is a collection of press cuttings, photos, team successes, individual triumphs and lots of stories and anecdotes from the mid-1960s onwards.”

Jill Joshua from Walton Foodbank, says the charity is beyond grateful for Steven's donation.

She said: “We are very grateful to Steven Walker for once again supporting us at Walton and District Community Foodbank with proceeds from his book sales.

“Steven has this time helped us in starting a new project, the Super Soup Club.

"Over a period of six weeks we will introduce individuals and families to the benefits of making hearty and healthy soups at home using fresh ingredients supplied by us.

“Steven has kindly purchased ten quality Soup makers which the attendees will be able to keep. Soup makers are energy efficient, easy to use and an excellent way of helping you get your five a day.

“The Super Soup Club will start later in the year."

The book has sold well and copies are still available at The Nose bookstore in Newgate Street, Walton.