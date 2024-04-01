TRAIN lines were blocked causing an issue for bank holiday travellers after an act of vandalism on site.
Greater Anglia took to social media to warn commuters all lines at Weeley station were blocked just before 3pm today.
This was because an individual had thrown a luggage strap off a bridge located over the railway.
The strap then landed onto the station’s overhead electric wires, near Weeley, meaning it was not safe to continue service at the time.
Due to the incident, train routes Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea, and Colchester to Walton were affected.
A Network Rail response team was dispatched to the incident and was able to safely remove the luggage strap.
All train lines were reopened by 3.14pm.
