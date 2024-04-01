Miles Laflin, better known as Thep00lguy on TikTok, visited the popular north Essex attraction last month.

Laflin has nearly 15million followers on the popular online video service, after he shot to fame showing off his cleaning of swimming pools.

Now, he has shared his trip to the pier on his YouTube channel, which has more than two-and-a-half million subscribers.

The 11-minute video showcases Laflin and his team cleaning the popular log flume ride on the pier over two days.

Narrating the video, the social media star introduced the video saying: “The guys at Clacton Pier called upon the pool squad to come and clean their log flume, which opened in 2020 and sits on top of what used to be a killer whale and dolphin pool.”

The pier team drained the 150,000 litres on the attraction before Thep00lguy and his team turned up to deep clean the site.

Joking during the video when inspecting the flume, Laflin said: “Just come to check it out from the top of the log flume and didn’t quite think about how big this job was going to be.

“It’s taking a lot longer than I thought but we’ll get it done.”

The video includes many time lapses of the cleaning taking place all over the ride, as well as the boys stopping off to enjoy some go karting during the process.

Smiles - thep00lguy and team pictured during the visit to the pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Following the clean, the pier staff took over and re-filled the flume, which is now ready for the upcoming months.

The video has currently got more than 15,000 views.

Clacton Pier previously shared news of the visit alongside some photos from the day on its social media page.

The post reads: “A brilliant couple of days hanging out with Thep00lguy, @poolboybanners, @poolbrochucks and their team helping get our log flume Summer ready for you all.

“Thank you, guys, for your hard work.

“Stay tuned for some epic content coming soon.”