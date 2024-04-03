The attraction saw people flocking to be part of a special Easter which began on Friday and marks the start of the main season.

Bruff the Easter Bunny proved to be very popular with the children as a special guest on top of rides, amusement arcades, adventure golf and soft play.

The long Easter weekend was used by many to enjoy the weather and attractions.

General manager Harry Peek said it was a good boost for the pier, even if it was no record breaker.

“Overall it was a very positive start to the school holiday and our new staff recruits were definitely needed with many families coming to join in the fun,” he said.

“The weather wasn’t great – but much better than it might have been taking into account the forecasters predictions.

“Hopefully the town and wider district did good business as we now look forward to the May bank holidays and main season.”

Two lucky winners found the golden Easter eggs, containing a free annual pass to enjoy a year of free rides at the pier.

The event also saw the first free firework display on March 31, with a colourful spectacle.

The next fireworks will be shown on May 5 for May Day and May 26 for the Spring Bank Holiday.