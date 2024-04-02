The Mad About Theatre Company is returning this spring with a wonderfully delicious musical to delight chocoholics and fans of 50s-style comedy musicals.

The company will show The Great Covent Garden Chocolate Caper for one show with limited tickets.

The musical tells the story of twins, who are attending an etiquette school, with one of them embarking on an adventure changing their lives.

An explorer, Lady Persephone Plunderland, sought new treasures for her museum at Covent Garden, a chocolate bean, which soon becomes hot property as a worldwide chocolate famine is declared.

Notorious confectionery thieves have their eyes on the bean and a race to save the chocolate future of the world begins.

Writer and Director Indi Allen said: "We have a real treat of a tale in store, a fabulously talented cast who have tackled a demanding stage piece.

“We look forward to staging this production, as well as continuing to raise funds with the help of our wonderful supporters to continue our work."

Tickets for the show on April 27 at the Public Hall in Holland on Sea can be booked by calling the box office on 07709 315510.