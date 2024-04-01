The incident took place at 8pm on Monday, March 18 when a vehicle left a layby between Galleywood and Howe Green.

The resulting collision involved two other vehicles and left one driver with serious injuries, but police say the driver of the car leaving the layby failed to stop.

Police have now released an appeal for further information and asked anyone with any dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.essex.police.uk/digital101, and quote incident 1203 of 18 March.