Essex Police attended The Ship pub in Valley Road, shortly before 2pm in response to a call to concerns for a child in a car in the car park.

According to witnesses, five police cars and a van were called to the pub.

Officers attended the scene, made enquiries and were able to give advice.

Following the first incident, a disturbance was reported, where members of staff at the pub were assaulted, according to police.

A man and a woman, both aged 66, were arrested on suspicion of common assault and have since been released on bail until June 6.

Essex Police is now appealing for help from the public, looking for footage of the second incident.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 577 of 31 March.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”