Bikers visited Walton as they remembered the turbulent times of the 60s when mods and rockers clashed.

In 1964, the Tendring coastline was the stage of highintensity battles by gangs of mods and rockers over the Easter weekend.

The clash between the rivals saw boots, bottles and batons swung at Clacton’s Pier Avenue after a gig by Freddie and the Dreamers who played to an audience of more than 1,000 teenagers.

The police, who were on stand-by, were quick to respond.

The fighting went on through the night with a brief respite just before dawn but soon after breakfast on Easter Sunday, violence flared up again with the windows of the Pavilion being broken.

Extra police were brought in from neighbouring towns.

By Easter Monday, although there were sporadic outbreaks of violence, things had calmed down.

The disturbances over the Easter weekend made headlines across national news and the Daily Mail even stated that Clacton represented a ‘new high-water mark in hooliganism’.

Clacton Council’s surveyor’s department reported the total damage at £213, not a vast amount, even in 1964, equivalent to about £3,600 in today’s money.

Out of the 1,000 youths estimated, 60 were arrested and of those only 12 were prosecuted and fined a total of £243.

The annual meeting has no sign of conflict any more and celebrates a shared passion for the two or three-wheeled vehicles.

Delighted petrol heads saw iconic vehicles such as Lambrettas and Vespas, Harley Davidsons and new models show up on the day