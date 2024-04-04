The brigade welcomed the on-call firefighters after they completed their basic training course at Maldon fire station at the end of March.

The new recruits live or work within five minutes of on-call fire stations in Braintree, Brentwood, Clacton, Manningtree and Shoeburyness.

As well as responding to incidents, the firefighters carry out home fire safety visits, attend events and visit community hubs such as schools and care homes to give safety advice.

Two weeks of intensive training will be followed up at their home stations.

Firefighter Chloe Philips is heading to Braintree fire station after seeing an advert for on-call firefighters.

She said: “I wanted to do more to help people and I’ve recently become self-employed so it’s been the perfect opportunity to become an on-call firefighter. I like the idea of helping my local community.”