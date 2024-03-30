Essex County Fire and Rescue attended the Burrsville Public Hall, in Gorse lane, Clacton, at 1.12am today after residents spotted a fire at the site.

Two crews from Clacton and Weeley fire stations worked together to extinguish the fire by 2.30am.

Images show the hall’s outside decking area has been heavily damaged by the flames, whilst the inside of the hall is also in a bad condition.

Burnt - the hall's decking area after the fire (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue)

Essex Country Fire and Rescue station manager Nick Singleton said: "We believe the fire started in the shed and decking area and spread to the community hall.

"Unfortunately, the roof, doors and windows are badly damaged and our hearts go out to everyone who uses the hall.

"However, I'd like to praise firefighters who did a fantastic job of limiting how much damage it caused to the building."

In past years, the hall has been used as a polling station for local residents.

Essex County Fire and Rescue has a page dedicated to providing advice and information on fire safety issues and legislation for all businesses across Essex.

You can find out more by heading to essex-fire.gov.uk/business-safety.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.