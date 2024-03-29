SIX dead animals have been discovered next to a quiet road by an Essex resident.
A concerned individual claims to have discovered the torsos of several unidentifiable animals in Solid Lane, Doddinghurst, near Brentwood, earlier today.
The individual posted to the Doddinghurst Discussion Page this afternoon with a photo which shows six carcasses on the floor.
It is believed that the discovery has been reported to the police.
Essex Police has been contacted for a comment on the alleged discovery.
More when we get it.
