Pictures sent to the Gazette show a grey car has crashed near Silky Traditional Turkish Barbers and Rose Kebab House, in Barrack Street.

Lucky - Silky Traditional Turkish Barbers (Image: Daniel Rees)

The smash happened at about 3pm today at the junction which connects Wimpole Road, Brook Street and Magdalen Street.

It is also believed to have involved a white van.

Smash - The damage done to the white van (Image: Daniel Rees)

Andy Lee was driving down the road with his daughter when he saw the aftermath of the crash.

He said: "We were just both shocked and really hope nobody was hurt as it did look like a nasty impact."

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.