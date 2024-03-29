RESIDENTS have been left "shocked" after a car crashed just inches away from a barber shop in Colchester.
Pictures sent to the Gazette show a grey car has crashed near Silky Traditional Turkish Barbers and Rose Kebab House, in Barrack Street.
The smash happened at about 3pm today at the junction which connects Wimpole Road, Brook Street and Magdalen Street.
It is also believed to have involved a white van.
Andy Lee was driving down the road with his daughter when he saw the aftermath of the crash.
He said: "We were just both shocked and really hope nobody was hurt as it did look like a nasty impact."
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
