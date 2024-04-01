Cornflower Road, Jaywick, will be closed between Broadway and Jasmine Way for three days from April 24 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, will be closed from about 150m south west of Horsey Road for about 90m for five days from April 22 while telecoms works are undertaken by O2.

Vicarage Gardens, Clacton, will be closed between Park Lane and Wash Road for three days from April 24 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Hordle Street, Dovercourt, will be closed between Kingsway and Empire Road for three days from April 22 while new connection works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Spinnels Lane, Wix, will be closed from Bradfield Road for 365m heading east for 24 days from April 22 while electricity cables and duct installation works are undertaken by SmOp CT.

Colchester Road, Wix, will be closed between the A120 and Clacton Road for 77 days from April 8 while cable installation works are undertaken by Murphy Power Distribution.

Crown Lane, Tendring, will be closed from about 120m north east of Colchester Road for about 165m on April 26 while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

Stretches of St Nicholas Street, Long Wyre Street, and Culver Street East, Colchester, will be closed for 91 days from April 22 while carriageway reconstruction works are undertaken by Colchester Amphora.

The Cross and The Avenue, Wivenhoe, will be closed from Rectory Road for about 170m heading south west for 29 days from April 8 while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

East Gores Road, Coggeshall, will be closed from about 270m south west of Buckleys Lane for about 30m for three days from April 22 while mains fitting works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Fairhaven Avenue, West Mersea, will be closed between Victoria Esplanade and East Road for three days from April 22 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Malvern Way, Great Horkesley, will be closed between Keelers Way and Coach Road for five days from April 26 while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Cooks Hill, Boxted, will be closed from about 125m north west of Cross Cottages for about 40m for five days from April 8 while pipe laying works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Elmstead Road, Wivenhoe, will be closed from Colchester Road for about 20m heading north east for five days from April 8 while leak repair works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

A 1.3km stretch of Braintree Road through Shalford and Panfield, from about 580m south east of Water Lane, will be closed on April 22 while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

Church Road, Cressing, will be closed between Polecat Road and Temple Lane for 12 days from April 22 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

America Street, Maldon, will be closed from Wantz Road to its end for two days from April 11 while remedial works are undertaken by Lightspeed Networks.

Brook Street, Colne Engaine, will be closed from about 65m west of Shellcroft for about 55m for five days from April 22 while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.